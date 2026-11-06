Jairam Ramesh Urges Revamp Of India's National Clean Air Programme

Jairam Ramesh Calls for Urgent Revamp of National Clean Air Programme

As pollution levels in the national capital meddle between "very poor" and "severe" categories, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the public health crisis was "even worse" in parts of north India. He called for an urgent revamp of the National Clean Air Programme that was initiated nearly eight years ago.

"The top three most polluted cities in India going by the monthly average PM2.5 concentration were in Uttar Pradesh--Baraut in Baghpat district, Khora in Ghaziabad district and Gajraula in Amroha district," Ramesh posted on X, citing a detailed analysis published by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The Congress MP said 13 cities in UP, 11 cities in Haryana, three in Gujarat and two each in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan exceeded the national ambient air quality standard for PM2.5 (24-hour mean), which is four times the WHO safety level.

Proposed Strategies for Emission Control

On the basis of CREA's analysis, Ramesh argued that there was a need to control emissions from "industry, power generation and residential sources".

"CREA's analysis very rightly suggests that it should now (i) control emissions from industry, power generation and residential sources; (ii) control directly emitted particulate matter; and (iii) address gaseous precursors responsible for secondary PM2.5 formation. An airshed-based approach needs to be followed," the Congress leader said.

"The National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) were last promulgated in November 2009. They were acknowledged to be very progressive then-but now they need to be updated, especially the safe limits for PM2.5 concentrations," he added.

Delhi Air Quality Crisis

Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 389 for the entire city, categorised as 'Very Poor', as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8 AM. Several areas in the national capital recorded air quality in the 'severe' category.

IIT Delhi and Rohini both recorded the AQI at 474, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 465, RK Puram at 443, ITO at 422, Firoz Shah Road at 420, and India Gate at 403, as per the CPCB data.

The Municipal authorities deploy truck-mounted water sprinklers to undertake water sprinkling operations as per the Stage-II Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) enforced across India Gate. (ANI)

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