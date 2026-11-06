Dr. Lucette Beall Releases Book On How The Word 'Should' Drives Stress And Burnout

MENAFN - GetNews) The book launches on Amazon and introduces her five-step B.R.A.I.N. Reset Method, with an in-person Dallas event featuring vendors to follow.

SAVANNAH, Texas - November 6, 2026 - Neuroscience-informed coach and former veterinary practice owner Dr. Lucette Beall releases her book, “Stop 'Shoulding' on Yourself: Rewire Your Brain for Clarity, Success & Prosperity,” on Amazon November 4, followed by an in-person launch celebration November 8 in Dallas.

The book lays out the B.R.A.I.N. Reset Method, a five-step framework that helps readers spot the“should” statements tied to burnout and self-sabotage. Beall, who earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Oklahoma State University and has co-authored four international bestselling books, connects the language people use with themselves to the stress patterns in their nervous systems.

She developed the method after surviving breast cancer, caring for her brother after a traumatic brain injury and three years of financial strain. Applying the same principles, she went from several hundred thousand dollars in debt to nearly debt-free within a year, made a substantial down payment on her home a few months later and created a million-dollar business the following year.

“For years I told myself what I should be doing, and every one of those statements kept my body in a stress response,” said Beall, founder of Your Extraordinary Life Institute.“This book gives readers the same five steps I used to change that pattern.”

The book becomes available on Amazon November 4 in print and Kindle e-book formats. The Kindle edition will be available for free from November 5 through November 10, 2026.

The November 8 launch, The Get Unstuck Experience, runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at The Meeting Place, 13612 Midway Road, Suite 601, in Dallas and includes a book signing and vendors. Vendor registration is now closed, as all available spaces have been filled. Inside, readers learn why“should” can trigger a stress response, what to say instead and each step of the method.

Launch updates are available at .

About Dr. Lucette Beall

Dr. Lucette Beall, DVM, CCFP, is a neuroscience-informed coach, keynote speaker and author of“Stop 'Shoulding' on Yourself.” As founder of Your Extraordinary Life Institute and creator of the B.R.A.I.N. Reset Method, she works with professionals on burnout and self-sabotage. She owned Aubrey Animal Medical Center for 22 years before selling it in 2023 to focus on coaching and speaking. For more information about Dr. Lucette Beall, visit drlucette.