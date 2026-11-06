Three Polio Workers Abducted During Vaccination Drive In Kurram

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) By: Ali Afzal

Three polio workers were abducted by unidentified armed men during an ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Gandali area of Central Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police sources, the abducted workers have been identified as Salahuddin, Ali Muhammad and Bilal Khan, all residents of Gandali. The kidnappers took them to an undisclosed location after abducting them.

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Following the incident, police have intensified efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the three workers. Police officials said efforts are underway to secure their release.