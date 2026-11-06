Nightlong Forest Patrol In Landi Kotal Leads To Action Against Six Vehicles
Range Forest Officer Jamrud Rasool Khan remained in the area throughout the night, supervising the operation and leading the enforcement efforts. Initially, two vehicles were intercepted, while action had been taken against a total of six vehicles by morning.
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The operation was carried out by Takhta Baig Forest Check Post In-charge Rafiullah Afridi, Forest Guard Imran Ali, and Forest Guard Jawaduddin, with support from the district administration.
The Khyber Forest Division appreciated the dedication and commitment of its staff, stating that protecting forest resources remains its top priority and that indiscriminate action against illegal activities will continue.
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