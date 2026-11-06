Russian Army Loses 2,440 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of November 6, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 12,456 Russian tanks (+2), 25,651 armored combat vehicles (+8), 51,956 artillery systems (+54), 2,254 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,744 air defense systems (+6), 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,085 ground robotic systems (+8), 597,616 operational and tactical-level drones (+1,395), 5,192 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, two submarines, 170,929 vehicles and fuel tankers (+673), and 4,878 units of special equipment (+5).

The figures are being updated.

Defense Forces neutralize more than 90% of Russian Lancet and Molniya drones in one week

As Ukrinform previously reported, 167 combat engagements took place along the front line on November 5. Russian forces were most active in their attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk direction.