Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure Facility In Mykolaiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces also directed an FPV drone and a Molniya-type unmanned aerial vehicle at the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv district. As a result of the attack, an outbuilding was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Death toll from Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha rises to 43 – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, an unexploded Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was recently discovered in the Voznesensk district of the Mykolaiv region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine