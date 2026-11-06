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Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure Facility In Mykolaiv Region

Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure Facility In Mykolaiv Region


Date: 2026-11-06 02:08:36

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces also directed an FPV drone and a Molniya-type unmanned aerial vehicle at the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv district. As a result of the attack, an outbuilding was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

Read also: Death toll from Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha rises to 43 – Zelensky

As Ukrinform previously reported, an unexploded Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was recently discovered in the Voznesensk district of the Mykolaiv region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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