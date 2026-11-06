Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure Facility In Mykolaiv Region
Russian forces also directed an FPV drone and a Molniya-type unmanned aerial vehicle at the Kutsurub community in Mykolaiv district. As a result of the attack, an outbuilding was damaged in the village of Dmytrivka.
No casualties were reported in either incident.Read also: Death toll from Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha rises to 43 – Zelensky
As Ukrinform previously reported, an unexploded Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was recently discovered in the Voznesensk district of the Mykolaiv region.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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