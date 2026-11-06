Russia Drones Attack Five Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight
In Dnipro district, the Novooleksandrivka and Mykolaivka communities came under attack by enemy drones. Infrastructure, private homes, and a vehicle were damaged.
In Kamianske district, Russian forces targeted the Piatykhatky and Saksahan communities, damaging infrastructure. In the city of Kamianske itself, a sports complex was damaged in the attack.Read also: Russian forces attack energy infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region
In Nikopol district, the district center, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities, came under attack.
In Synelnykove district, the Russian army struck an administrative building in the Rozdory community.
In Kryvyi Rih, the attack damaged infrastructure and a vehicle.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 5, Russian forces launched more than 30 attacks against six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. Seven people, including a child, were injured.
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