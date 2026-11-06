Azerbaijan, Italy Expand Military Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pursuant to the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Italy, training course was conducted with the involvement of civil-military cooperation (CIMIC) experts from both countries, service members representing main departments, departments, and types of troops of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Within the training hosted by the Media and Public Affairs Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, participants were briefed on CIMIC during the planning and execution of military operations and organization of interaction between the civilian population and relevant authorities.

Italian military experts delivered a briefing on the core principles, operational mechanisms, and international best practices about CIMIC, which was followed by practical exercises conducted in working groups. Additionally, the Azerbaijani and Italian representatives discussed the exploration and mutual exchange of advanced methodologies in this domain, alongside prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation. The session concluded with Q&A segment addressed by the subject-matter experts.