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Anne Twomey

Anne Twomey


Date: 2026-11-06 02:08:00

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor Emerita in Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
Profile Articles

Anne Twomey has practised as a solicitor and is admitted to practice in New South Wales, Victoria, the ACT, and the High Court. She has worked for the High Court of Australia as a Senior Research Officer, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Research Service as a researcher in the Law and Government Group, the Commonwealth Senate as Secretary to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Committee, and The Cabinet Office of NSW as Policy Manager of the Legal Branch. She has acted as a consultant to various government bodies.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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