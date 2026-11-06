Envoy: China Communist Party To Hold 21St Congress In H2 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 21st Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will take place in the second half of 2027, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku on Friday, as Trend 's correspondent covering the event reports.

She noted that a key focus of the party's agenda remains the development of the party governance system, based on the ideas of PRC President Xi Jinping.

According to the ambassador, the upcoming congress will be a significant political event for both the party and the country, as it takes place during the implementation of a course toward socialist modernization and progress toward achieving the Second Centenary Goal.

Mei also outlined the core tenets of Xi Jinping's concept of party building, which she noted is based on 14 principles and forms a comprehensive system for strict intra-party governance.

She pointed out that this concept addresses key issues concerning the party's long-term governance, including combating corruption, maintaining ties with the public, ensuring internal stability, and refining party management mechanisms.

According to the ambassador, this approach emphasizes the party's self-reform as a primary tool for sustaining its effectiveness and governing capacity.

Mei underscored that the Chinese experience in party building may be of practical interest to political parties in other countries as they examine internal governance mechanisms and the refinement of organizational structures.

A briefing is being held in Baku on the results of the Fifth Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China of the 20th convocation and the latest trends in the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations.

The event has been organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China's international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing's economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing is taking place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.