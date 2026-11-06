Turkmenistan, UNRCCA Discuss Regional Security And Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) have examined prospects for expanding cooperation on regional peace, security and sustainable development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reported.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister Myahri Byashimova and UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA Kaha Imnadze.

According to the report, the sides reviewed current cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Regional Center and exchanged views on upcoming events that could contribute to stronger regional cooperation and interaction through the UNRCCA.

“The discussion also addressed the implementation of Turkmenistan's initiatives within the United Nations aimed at strengthening international peace and trust, as well as promoting a culture of peacemaking and constructive dialogue,” the report says.

The sides expressed their interest in further developing their partnership, including through joint programmes and activities.

The United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) was established in Ashgabat in December 2007 at the initiative of the five Central Asian countries. As a UN special political mission, it promotes peace, stability and security in the region through preventive diplomacy, dialogue and confidence-building measures. Turkmenistan, as the Center's host country, has consistently supported its role as a platform for strengthening regional peace, preventing conflicts and promoting peaceful settlement of disputes.

Ashgabat has also advanced initiatives within the UN aimed at fostering a culture of peace and trust, including the 2023 UN General Assembly resolution reaffirming UNRCCA's role in regional preventive diplomacy. Cooperation with the Center has continued under its current head, Kaha Imnadze, with discussions focusing on regional security, international peace, constructive dialogue and joint activities to advance these objectives.

Earlier, Trend 's analysis examined the possibility that Ashgabat could serve as an additional platform for diplomatic engagement amid tensions between the United States and Iran. The article, titled“Neutral Capital: Could Ashgabat Become a Platform for De-escalation between the US and Iran?”, highlighted the coinciding visits of Iranian and US delegations to Turkmenistan in early November 2026 and explored the potential diplomatic significance of the country's permanent neutrality status.