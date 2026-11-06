Civinity To Present Bond Issue To Investors
On 9 November 2026 at 13:00, Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group, will present the bond issue to investors during a webinar.
The presentation will be held in English.
You are kindly invited to register for the webinar using the following link: .
About Civinity
Civinity brings together businesses providing residential and commercial building maintenance, engineering and digital services. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom, Croatia and Slovenia. It employs 1,865 people, manages 5.5 million sq. m of residential building space and serves more than 1,600 commercial clients.
Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group
Tel: +370 687 10 426
Email: ...
Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: ...
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