Civinity To Present Bond Issue To Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Civinity, a building maintenance, engineering and technology solutions group, will present a new bond issue (tranche) of up to EUR 8 million, for which the offering has already commenced, under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 23 September 2026 for the issuance and admission to trading on a regulated market of up to EUR 26.65 million in bonds under the EUR 50 million fixed-rate bond programme (ISIN LT0000134413), with the bonds maturing in 2029. This represents a further step by the Issuer's Group in the capital markets, aimed at financing company acquisitions through proceeds raised from bond issuance.

On 9 November 2026 at 13:00, Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group, will present the bond issue to investors during a webinar.

The presentation will be held in English.

You are kindly invited to register for the webinar using the following link: .

About Civinity

Civinity brings together businesses providing residential and commercial building maintenance, engineering and digital services. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom, Croatia and Slovenia. It employs 1,865 people, manages 5.5 million sq. m of residential building space and serves more than 1,600 commercial clients.





Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer of Civinity Group

Tel: +370 687 10 426

Email: ...





Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: ...