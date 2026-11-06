Kering: Martine Rose Appointed Creative Director Of Balenciaga

PRESS RELEASE

November 6, 2026

Martine Rose appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga

Kering and Balenciaga are pleased to announce the appointment of Martine Rose as Creative Director, marking a new chapter in the House's creative evolution. Based in Paris, she will take up her role on November 16, 2026. Martine Rose brings a deep understanding of the House's creative identity to her own singular vision of contemporary culture.

Martine Rose said: "It is a true privilege to be appointed Creative Director of Balenciaga, a House with an extraordinary heritage and a fearless creative spirit. Balenciaga has been shaped by remarkable creative talents before me. I am committed to honoring this legacy and look forward to creating the next chapter in this rich and beautiful story.”

Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, commented:“Balenciaga has always been a House of radical creativity, challenging conventions and redefining the boundaries of fashion. Martine Rose embodies this spirit with a fresh, fearless and deeply contemporary vision. Her connection to the new generation and her instinctive understanding of culture bring a new dimension to the House. Her appointment reflects our ambition to keep Balenciaga at the forefront of innovation, creativity and culture.”

Gianfranco Gianangeli, President and CEO of Balenciaga, said:“Martine Rose is an extraordinary creative talent with a bold and highly distinctive vision. Her ability to challenge conventions, reinvent silhouettes and bring an unexpected perspective to fashion resonates deeply with the spirit of innovation that defines Balenciaga. We are delighted to welcome her as Creative Director and look forward to this exciting new chapter for the House.”

About Martine Rose

Martine Rose is a fashion designer whose work has fundamentally influenced the direction of contemporary fashion. Since establishing her eponymous label in 2007, Rose has developed a distinctive creative language rooted in subculture, music, identity and the social codes of dress. Known for challenging established conventions of fashion and masculinity, her work occupies a singular position between underground culture and the international fashion establishment.

Rose's creative vision is informed by London's artistic landscape and its intersection of communities, generations and subcultures. Her approach to design is characterized by an instinctive understanding of proportion, silhouette and fabrication, alongside a considered exploration of gender, character and identity. Through the reinterpretation of familiar archetypes and everyday dress, she creates work that is both culturally resonant and progressive.

Her catwalks have become an extension of this philosophy, through the choice of physical spaces, her approach to casting and its inclusive perception of beauty. Beyond her own collections, Rose is one of the industry's most influential creative collaborators and consultants, having worked with some of the world's most recognized artists and brands.

Photograph available here

Credit: © Liz Johnson Artur

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

About Balenciaga

Founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga in San Sebastián in 1917 and established in Paris in 1937, the House of Balenciaga revolutionized Couture with its many innovations to form and technique. Today, it continues to uphold the avant-garde vision of the House through boundary-pushing collections including women's and men's ready-to-wear, Couture, accessories, fragrance, and objets d'art.

Respecting its legacy, the brand continues to redefine luxury via unprecedented interactions with the expanding digital realm, material development, and social responsibility, keeping it at the forefront of modern design for generations to come.

Contacts Kering