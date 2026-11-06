Ignitis Group Reaches Commercial Operations Date Of 173.6 MW Tume Solar Farm In Latvia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Tume solar farm, controlled by the Group's subsidiary UAB“Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables) has achieved the commercial operations date (hereinafter – COD).

Located in Tukums municipality in Latvia, the 173.6 MW Tume solar farm is one of the largest solar energy projects in the Baltics. The project is developed across 302 hectares, comprises more than 282 thousand solar panels and is expected to meet the electricity demand of around 85 thousand households. The solar farm will contribute to increasing local renewable electricity generation in Latvia and strengthening regional energy security.

The total investments in the Tume solar farm will amount up to EUR 106 million.

The Group reminds that to further enhance the efficiency and flexibility of the project, Ignitis Renewables is also developing the 107.2 MW / 214.5 MWh Tume battery energy storage system (BESS), which is currently under construction and will be integrated with the solar farm (link ).

Since the COD of Tume solar farm, the Group's installed Green Capacities have increased to 2.3 GW (from 2.1 GW).

For further details about the Group's strategic priorities, see the Group's Strategic Plan 2026–2029 (link ).

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group's Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

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