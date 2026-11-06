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FRO - Notice Of Annual General Meeting 2026


Date: 2026-11-06 02:01:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline plc (the“Company”) announces that its 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on December 7, 2026. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025 can be found on our website at and attached to this press release.

November 6, 2026

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
  • FRO - Annual Report 2025
  • FRO - Annual Report 2025_20-F
  • FRO - Directors Report
  • FRO - Remuneration report 2025

MENAFN06112026004107003653ID1111924340


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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