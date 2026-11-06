MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Desmond“Coach Dez” Dunham, founder of Kids Elite Sports, is set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where he shares how prioritizing people, embracing growth, and building with purpose can create lasting impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO's story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Dunham explores how developing people before focusing on performance can strengthen leadership and organizational culture. He shares how authentic connection, embracing the process, and investing in others can turn passion into purpose and create opportunities that extend across generations.“Don't measure your success only by how far you go. Measure it by how many people you help go further,” said Dunham.Coach Dez's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Desmond“Coach Dez” Dunham Featured on Next Level CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 06, 2026, 06:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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