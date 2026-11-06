Lyten Deploys Energy Storage System In Fiji To Deliver Reliable Power To Remote Islands

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lyten, a globally leading critical energy infrastructure company, today announced the installation of its battery energy storage system, the Voltpack Mobile System (VMS), on Yasawa Island, Fiji, providing reliable electricity for the remote village of Yasawa i Rara.

Lyten's VMS product was purchased and brought to Fiji by Energy Solutions Pacific Ltd., in collaboration with Investment Fiji. The system was officially energized on October 28 by Marshall Islands Ambassador to Fiji Junior Aini, before village elders and community members gathered at dusk.

“It's been wonderful to see the impact reliable power can have on the families of Yasawa i Rara,” said Dan Cook, Co-Founder and CEO, Lyten.“Projects like this show what flexible energy storage can do for rural and off-grid communities by reducing diesel consumption and increasing the value of solar energy. We are seeing growing demand for our VMS product across Island Nations and in any region where the rapid growth in demand for reliable power exceeds grid availability.”

“It is something that is going to be very useful,” Anwa Khan, Director, Energy Solutions Pacific, announced during the celebration.“This will help you and your children and everybody else.”

This first deployment will improve the reliability of electricity access for up to 64 households, a cold storage facility that lets the community preserve its fish catch for longer, and essential community services, including a maternity unit and a mortuary. Without access to Fiji's national grid, the village had depended on diesel generators, and supplemented in places by solar panels, leaving families without truly reliable power, particularly at night. Lyten's VMS changes that: solar panels and generators now charge the batteries, and the village draws its electricity from stored power, giving residents quiet, steady electricity day and night while the generators run only when the batteries need topping up.

Lyten's VMS is a stand-alone, modular, plug-and-play energy storage system, scalable from 290 kWh to hundreds of megawatt-hours (MWh). It is built at Lyten's energy storage manufacturing facility in Gdańsk, Poland, supplied by predominantly European supply chains. Shipped as modular units that can be easily moved by forklift, the system can be installed in a day without major construction or integration, and its weatherproof enclosures are built to withstand humidity and salt air. At Yasawa i Rara, the VMS stores energy from both solar panels and diesel generators and delivers it to the village on demand.

“For too long, the growth of our rural communities, our health services, our schools and our hardworking local entrepreneurs has been capped by a single, fragile constraint: reliable energy,” said Lisala Dyer, Head of Regional and Trade Development, Investment Fiji.“When power flickers or fails or when it is absent altogether, our progress stalls.”

Yasawa i Rara reflects a challenge shared across many hundreds of islands in the Pacific, where more than 3.7 million people - concentrated in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and the Solomon Islands - still lack reliable electricity access. Many of these communities will likely never be reached by a national grid. For them, modular, stand-alone storage systems like the VMS offer a practical, rapidly deployable path to dependable power by maximizing the value of solar and reducing dependency on diesel.

As Fiji works toward its national goal of 90% renewable electricity by 2035, installations like this one show how remote island communities can share in that energy transition, gaining reliable power for homes, health care and livelihoods by storing and making the most of the energy they already generate.

Lyten, in partnership with Energy Solutions Pacific Ltd, is now ready to deploy the VMS product widely across the Pacific Islands. Go to to learn more.

About Lyten

Founded in 2015, Lyten is a leading critical energy infrastructure company and a leader in lithium-sulfur batteries and advanced 3D GrapheneTM supermaterials. Lyten holds more than 1,100 granted or pending patents and has developed products across energy storage, lithium-sulfur batteries, advanced composites, sensors, adhesives, concrete, and additive manufacturing materials.

Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Lyten is privately held, with more than $625 million in equity investment. Investors include Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, Prime Movers Lab, and the European Investment Fund. Lyten has been recognized as Fast Company's #8 Most Innovative Energy Company and named one of America's Top Green Technology Companies by TIME in 2024, 2025, and 2026. In 2025, Lyten was also named to Silicon Valley Defense Journal's Top 100 National Security Companies for the third consecutive year.

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