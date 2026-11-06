Mumbai Horror: 2.5-Year-Old Boy Crushed Between Two Cars In Borivali, Driver Gets Bail

A tragic road accident in Mumbai's Borivali West claimed the life of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy after an SUV allegedly rammed into his tricycle, trapping him between two cars. The incident took place on November 4, when the toddler, identified as Krishiv Mandavia, was out with his mother.

The accused driver, identified as 48-year-old Dr Sameer Parekh, was arrested by the Borivali police but secured bail on Thursday. The court reportedly questioned the investigating team over its decision to invoke only bailable sections in the case while seeking police custody. The investigation is currently underway.

SUV Hits Toddler's Tricycle During U-Turn In Borivali

The accident occurred at around 9.45 pm near Om Shanti Chowk on Chandavarkar Road in Borivali West. According to the police, Krishiv's mother, Riddhi Mandavia, had taken him out for a tricycle ride after dinner at approximately 8 pm.

While returning home, the mother and son were crossing the road near Punjabi Lane to take the route towards Don Bosco School Road. A Kia car was passing through the area when a red SUV allegedly approached at high speed while making a U-turn and struck the toddler's tricycle.

The collision threw Riddhi onto the road, while the tricycle was dragged towards the Kia. The SUV also collided with the left side of the Kia, between its two doors. Krishiv was caught between the two vehicles and suffered severe head injuries along with multiple injuries to his body.

Following the accident, the SUV driver reportedly took the injured child to a nearby private hospital. Doctors advised that he be shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West. However, the toddler was declared dead before he could be admitted to the hospital.

Borivali Court Questions Police Over Bailable Charges As Driver Gets Bail

On Thursday, November 5, the Borivali police registered an FIR against Parekh under Sections 106(1), 281 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act was also invoked in connection with the alleged dangerous driving.

The accused was arrested early Thursday morning and subsequently produced before Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Shivdatt M. Patil. The police sought two days of custody for further investigation.

However, the magistrate reportedly questioned the investigating team about invoking only bailable sections despite seeking police custody. The court also issued a notice to investigating officer Sagar Pawar, seeking an explanation for the sections applied in the case.

Advocate Azad Gupta questioned the police's approach, arguing that seeking custody while invoking only bailable provisions raised concerns. He reportedly asked why the police had not applied non-bailable sections if they believed custodial interrogation was necessary.

The court eventually granted bail to Parekh without requiring a bond.

Meanwhile, advocates Pradipkumar Vishwakarma and Krishna Kamble represented the accused. Vishwakarma denied the allegations and maintained that his client had not attempted to escape after the accident.

He claimed that Parekh personally took the injured child to the hospital and even attempted CPR before the police arrived. The lawyer maintained that the incident was an accident and not an intentional act.

Family Mourns Loss Of Two-Year-Old Krishiv

Krishiv lived with his parents and grandparents at Parshwa Darshan building on Chandavarkar Road in Borivali West. His father is employed with a multinational company, while his mother is a homemaker. Relatives also said that Riddhi had cleared the Chartered Accountancy examination.

The toddler's maternal aunt remembered him as a cheerful and playful child who brought happiness to family gatherings. She said the family had been looking forward to celebrating Diwali together this year, but the tragedy had left them devastated.

"We will miss him a lot. We organise family get-togethers during every festival. We were planning to celebrate Diwali together this year as well, but now we will cancel all the events," she said.

Another relative alleged that the SUV was being driven at considerable speed while taking a U-turn and that the driver should have slowed down.

Krishiv's parents and grandparents were reportedly too distressed to speak to the media. His last rites were performed in Dahisar on Thursday.

The couple had married during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Krishiv was born in 2024. His sudden death has left the family grieving a loss that came just days before the festival season.