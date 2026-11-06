Rouse Avenue Court Reopens Hearing On Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case

Court Proceedings in Voter List Dispute

The Rouse Avenue court granted permission to the complainant to file additional documents while hearing a complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi afresh at the direction of the sessions court. It is alleged that Sonia Gandhi's name was enrolled in the voter list prior to her obtaining Indian Citizenship. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi listed the matter for hearing on November 18. Senior counsel for the complainant, Vikas Tripathi, sought permission and time to file additional documents.

This Complaint is connected with Sonia Gandhi's name inclusion in the Electoral List in 1980 before she became an Indian Citizen in April 1983. The matter could not be heard due to lawyers' strike on Wednesday. The matter was remanded back by the Sessions Court to the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) after setting aside the earlier order whereby the ACJM had refused to order registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

Sessions Court Intervention

Special Judge (MP-MLA cases) on September 21 allowed the Revision petition of Vikas Tripathi against the Magistrate Court order. The sessions court had set aside the order passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in 2025. The order was challenged by the complainant, Advocate Vikas Tripathi. While allowing the petition, Special Judge Vishal Gogne had said that the complaint was rejected on the ground of a photocopy of an unverified record. It is liable to be set aside.

Court Observations on Previous Orders

" The order is an non speaking order. It is liable to be set aside," the Special Judge had said on September 21. The Sessions Court had said that it found the observation as perverse in relation to the jurisdiction on the issues of citizenship. The order (under challenge) is a non-speaking order on whether the cognisance offence was committed or not. " Observation regarding the Central Government and Election Commission in relation to citizenship are improper," the court had said adding that it is Ineffective order on the disclosure of cognizance offence.

The court also observed that as per the allegations, the name of Sonia Gandhi was included in the voter list in 1980. It was struck in 1982, and thereafter her name was added in 1983. The court had said that the voter list is meant for citizens only. The court also noted that, as per the documents filed by the complainant, the name of Sonia Gandhi was in the voter list and her residential address was at Safdarjung Road, New Delhi.

Remand and Future Proceedings

The Sessions Court also said that order under challenge order doesn't record the reason for rejecting the Complaint. Therefore, it is liable to be set aside. The matter needs to be remanded back. The revisional court had said that it cannot assume the role of the magistrate court. The matter is remanded back and to be decided afresh. The court shall call for a status report from the concerned police officer and shall pass a speaking order after hearing the concerned police officer. Revisionist Vikas Tripathi had alleged that her name was included in the voter list before she became a citizen of India. (ANI)

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