Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Meets Chinese Special Envoy

President Isaias Afwerki met Mr. Hu Changchun, China's Special Envoy for Horn of Africa Affairs, at the Denden Guest House in the early evening hours on November 5, 2026.

The extensive talks centered on bilateral ties and current developments in the region.

Mr. Hu Changchun reiterated the People's Republic of China's position on the imperative of respecting Eritrea's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.