Mumbai City FC, Manolo Marquez Mutually Part Ways After Poor Start To ISL Season

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Mumbai City FC and head coach Manolo Marquez have mutually agreed to part ways for the remainder of the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season following the team's disappointing start to the campaign, the club announced on Friday.

The Islanders are yet to register a victory in their first four matches of the season, having suffered defeats against Churchill Brothers and Sporting Club Delhi, while settling for draws against Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC.

Marquez, who was appointed ahead of the ongoing season on a one-year contract, will now end his association with the Mumbai-based club, with the management expressing confidence in the current squad and reiterating its focus on improving performances in the coming matches.

In a statement, Mumbai City FC confirmed that both parties had agreed to part ways, adding that the club would continue competing with its existing squad while looking to strengthen the team in the coming days.

“As with every ISL club this season, we are navigating a new era for Indian football. In many ways, this marks a fresh start for the top tier of the Indian game. We brought Manolo to the club for his experience and track record in Indian football. Our focus now remains on supporting the first team and achieving our objectives for the ongoing season. Further updates on the squad and coaching setup will be communicated through the club's official channels in due course,” Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, Mumbai City FC, said in an statement.

The club also stated that neither party would make any further comments on the matter.

Marquez arrived at Mumbai City with considerable experience in Indian football, having established himself as one of the country's prominent coaches since joining the Indian football circuit in 2020.

The Spaniard guided Hyderabad FC to their maiden major trophy, winning the ISL Cup in the 2021-22 season. After three successful years with the Nizams, he took charge of FC Goa, leading the club to back-to-back Super Cup titles and an AFC Champions League Two campaign.

Alongside his club responsibilities, Marquez also served as the head coach of the Indian national team, becoming one of the few coaches to manage both club and country simultaneously.

Having begun his managerial career in 2002, he has also coached teams in Spain, Croatia and Thailand before establishing himself in Indian football.