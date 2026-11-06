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Ganja Hosts Azerbaijani Ngos Cooperation Forum (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-06 01:47:11

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) GANJA, Azerbaijan, November 6. The Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) is taking place in Ganja, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The event was organized by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations in partnership with the Priority Center for Socio-Economic Research.

More than 400 civil society representatives are attending the forum, which is being held as part of the Year of Urban Planning and Architecture.

Within the framework of the forum, panel discussions are being held on topics such as "NGO Skills in Social Media, Digitalization, and Artificial Intelligence," "Azerbaijani NGOs Safeguarding National Interests," and "The Legacy of WUF13 in NGO Initiatives."

Prior to the forum, on November 5, the participants visited the mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi and toured the Ganja Memorial Complex.

On the same day, an amputee football match involving landmine victims took place, and the documentary film "Towards Tomorrow", produced by the "Azerbaijan Journalists Network" with funding from the NGO Agency, was presented.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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