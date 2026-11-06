Beijing Plans To Expand Cooperation With Azerbaijan Through Ruling Parties - Envoy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China intends to expand inter-party cooperation with Azerbaijan, with a particular focus on strengthening institutional ties between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, said during a briefing in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the ambassador, the CPC and the YAP have engaged in regular high-level exchanges of views in recent years, utilizing various formats for interaction.

Mei also congratulated the Azerbaijani side on the successful holding of the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party and expressed Beijing's readiness to expand cooperation in the party sphere.

Among the priority areas, the ambassador highlighted the strengthening of institutional contacts between the two parties, the deepening of experience-sharing regarding party building, and the mutual study of approaches to state governance.

She noted that both sides intend to continue these exchanges and mutual learning processes in order to broaden cooperation between the ruling parties and further develop bilateral relations.

A briefing is being held in Baku on the results of the Fifth Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China of the 20th convocation and the latest trends in the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations.

The event has been organized by the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Fifth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China is important for determining the strategic directions of the country's socio-economic development. Its results are also of interest to China's international partners against the backdrop of the continuing expansion of Beijing's economic and political ties with various countries.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and China have intensified interaction in the trade, economic, investment, transport, and energy spheres. Of particular importance for the bilateral agenda is the development of transport connectivity, including within the Middle Corridor, which provides China with access to European markets through Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

The briefing is taking place against the background of strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China and expanding cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.