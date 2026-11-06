Nausheen Ali Sardar Reunites With Kkusum Co-Star Anuj Saxena For Diwali, Recreates Abhay-Kusum Nostalgia

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Nausheen Ali Sardar and Anuj Saxena, who became one of television's most loved on-screen couples as Kusum and Abhay in the popular daily soap 'Kkusum', reunited for a Diwali celebration.

Taking fans on a trip down memory lane. Nausheen shared glimpses of the get-together on her social media account, where the former co-stars were seen dancing and enjoying the festivities with other members of the show's cast joining in.

In the video, Nausheen, dressed in a blue saree, is seen alongside Anuj, who looks dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt.

The two can be seen smiling, dancing and posing together, instantly bringing back memories of their much-loved on-screen pairing.

The actress shared the video with the caption,“'Abhay Kusum' Laughter is Infectious”, followed by hashtags including '#kkusum', '#soulmate', '#familia', '#nostalgia' and '#friendsforever'.

The reunion also featured other familiar faces from the 'Kkusum' family. Actress Rucha Gujarathi, who played Kali, Kusum and Abhay's daughter, was among those seen joining the celebrations.

The video captured the former co-stars dancing together, with the group eventually grooving to the iconic track 'Bole Chudiyan' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'.

Talking about Nausheen and Anuj's characters, Kusum and Abhay Kapoor, they were at the centre of the show's original storyline.

The two actors were remembered for their chemistry, and their pairing remained one of the show's biggest attractions.

For the uninitiated, 'Kkusum', produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, premiered in May 2001 and ran for nearly four years before concluding in November 2005.

The show revolved around Kusum Deshmukh, a hardworking middle-class woman whose family depended heavily on her. Her life changes when she marries Abhay Kapoor, a wealthy businessman.

The story follows her struggles within her marriage and family while navigating class differences, relationships and betrayal.

Nausheen played the titular character Kusum in the initial years, while Anuj Saxena portrayed Abhay Kapoor.

Following a generation leap, the narrative shifted towards the next generation, particularly Kusum's daughter Kumud, played by Aashka Goradia, and Kali, played by Rucha Gujarathi.

The title track of the show,“Main Kkusum” had a separate fan base altogether.

The show underwent many cast changes during its run. Nausheen was eventually replaced by Manasi Joshi Roy, while Shilpa Saklani also played Kusum at a later stage. Other familiar names associated with the show included Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatra, Sandeep Rajora, Poonam Narula and Chetan Hansraj.

–IANS

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