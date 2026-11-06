India, Myanmar Participate In Exercise Rahat Mitra In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Naypyidaw, Nov 6 (IANS) The integrated India-Myanmar Joint Exercise for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Exercise Rahat Mitra, is being conducted at Chennai.

The two nations are preparing and working together to enhance interoperability in disaster response to save lives and restore hope for the affected people, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in Myanmar.

"Standing with Myanmar in disaster response and relief. Preparing together and working together to enhance interoperability in disaster response, for saving lives, and restoring hope, of the affected people. Exercise Rahat Mitra, the integrated India-Myanmar Joint Exercise for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief is underway at Chennai from 5-7 November 2026. Exercise Rahat Mitra. MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," the Indian Embassy in Myanmar posted on X.

The Indian Army showcased HADR capabilities during the Exercise Rahat Mitra. Army personnel, alongside the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force, demonstrated the capabilities of Flood Relief Columns.

"Together in Disaster Response – Saving Lives & Restoring Hope. Indian Army showcased its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief HADR capabilities during Exercise Rahat Mitra, an India–Myanmar jt exercise in Chennai, Public Relations Officer, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Chennai posted on X.

"During India-Myanmar Jt HADR Exercise Rahat Mitra in Chennai, Army personnel alongside #IndianNavy & #IndianAirForce demonstrated capabilities of Flood Relief Columns & Engineer Task Forces through demo of rescue operations, dewatering and bridge laying to restore connectivity etc," the statement added.

Last week, India and Myanmar held the eighth Army-to-Army Staff Talks at Naypyidaw, with discussions focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation through joint training, exercises, capacity building, and professional exchanges.

During the visit, the Indian delegation handed over training simulators to the Myanmar Army, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to Naypyidaw.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information said: "The 8th India-Myanmar Army-to-Army Staff Talks, held at Nay Pyi Taw, focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation through joint training, exercises, capacity building and professional exchanges."

"The Indian Army delegation also interacted with the Chief of Armed Forces Training, Myanmar Army, to strengthen ongoing collaboration and explore new avenues of engagement. Reaffirming India's commitment to capacity building, training simulators were handed over to the Myanmar Army, further reinforcing bilateral military ties and mutual trust," it added.