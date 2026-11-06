Jharkhand HC Quashes Decision To Cancel JSSC CGL Exam For Candidates

Jharkhand High Court Overturns Exam Cancellation

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday quashed the state government's decision to cancel the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) examination, bringing relief to the candidates who had cleared it. The court also set aside the state government's decision to cancel the recruitment advertisement for the appointments.

On August 20, the Jharkhand High Court had stayed the state government order cancelling the appointment of government employees recruited through the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations. Earlier, on August 18, the Jharkhand government had issued a notification cancelling 22 recruitment examinations, including the 11th to 13th JPSC examinations, following weeks of public protests over alleged irregularities.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings and Probes

The Jharkhand High Court had deferred the hearing on petitions challenging the cancellation of JPSC-JSSC recruitment examinations and appointments, fixing the next hearing for September 18. The court gave the next date after the state government sought additional time to file its affidavit. The state government had earlier been directed to file the affidavit by September 7 but failed to submit it within the stipulated time.

Earlier, the Jharkhand CID arrested two accused in separate cases related to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, officials said. In connection with alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) preliminary examination, the CID arrested Sanjeet Kumar from the Ratu Road area of Ranchi. Kumar, who allegedly ran Shivangan Coaching Centre, is accused of acting as an agent and collecting money from candidates by promising to help them clear the examination, officials said.

Supreme Court Intervention

Last month, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre, the Jharkhand government and others on a PIL seeking a CBI or an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought a response from the state governments on a plea filed by social worker Harisharan Devgan. Senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that the students had been continuously protesting over the alleged irregularities in the examination. The petitioner has urged the Supreme Court to order a fresh preliminary examination under safeguards approved by the Court.

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