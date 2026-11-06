Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Kali Puja To Remain Dry, Rain Forecast Issued For Bhai Fonta

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The Alipore weather department predicts rain during the festive season. You do not need to worry about heavy showers right now. The temperature will drop slowly over the next few days

The Alipore weather department predicts rain during the festive season. You do not need to worry about heavy showers right now. The temperature will drop slowly over the next few days. People waiting for the winter chill finally have a new update.

The weather department says South Bengal will stay mostly dry for the next few days. Monday onwards, light rain and thunderstorms will hit Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Murshidabad, and Nadia. The rest of South Bengal will see scattered rain from Tuesday to Thursday. The weather office predicts no heavy rain.

Sunday will not see any rain for Kali Puja. The weather will not spoil your festive mood. But scattered rain will hit Kolkata and a few South Bengal districts during Bhai Phota. You should check weather updates before planning your outings.

The weather office shared an important update about the temperature. The minimum temperature will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across North and South Bengal districts over the next three days. The temperature will not change much after that. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, which is 1.3 degrees above normal.

North Bengal will not stay completely dry. Scattered light rain will hit Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar from Tuesday. Thunderstorms will strike North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda on Monday and Tuesday.

Kali Puja brings relief but rain will hit multiple South Bengal districts before Bhai Phota. The mercury will also drop slowly across the state.