Nooru Kodi Vaanavil Review: Is Harish Kalyan's Romantic Feast Hit Or Miss? Read On

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil Review: Director Sasi brings us Nooru Kodi Vaanavil starring Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani. The movie just dropped directly on the Zee5 OTT platform. Let us check out the review of this romantic drama

Love is not just about staying close to someone. It is about understanding their mindset and feelings. 'Nooru Kodi Vaanavil' takes this core theme. Director Sasi teams up with Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani for this film. The movie talks about love, relationships, and life choices.

Director Sasi made his mark with films like 'Poo', 'Pichaikkaran', and 'Sivappu Manjal Pachai'. He usually tells stories about human lives and emotions. He tries a new attempt with a love triangle in this film. The story happens in Mumbai and Goa. The director tries to show the life of a girl caught between love and duty with beautiful visuals.

Harish Kalyan plays Vino. He works in a private TV channel in Mumbai. He wants to move to the next level in his career. He gets a chance to head a TV channel in Goa. Vino starts his work with the aim of proving his talent and creating a hit TV show.

He meets a girl named Fenni at that time. Fenni already has a boyfriend named Richie. Richie met with an unexpected accident and has been in a coma for about 170 days. Fenni records important events of her life on video. She hopes Richie will recover soon. She wants to share those memories with him when he returns.

Vino and Fenni start their introduction with small clashes. They soon become friends. Vino creates a TV show based on Fenni's love life. He gets close to her. This friendship turns into love over time. But Fenni cannot accept it immediately when Vino expresses his love. Her existing love for Richie and new feelings for Vino confuse her.

Meanwhile, Richie recovers from his coma. The rest of the story shows the changes in Fenni's life and the emotional struggles in their relationships.

Harish Kalyan gives a natural performance as Vino. He perfectly fits the role of a young man who wants to grow in his career and faces unexpected feelings in love. He grabs attention with his casual acting, especially in romantic scenes. Harish Kalyan scores well in emotional moments too.

Siddhi Idnani plays Fenni and adds major strength to the film. She expresses the mindset of a girl caught between her lover's memories and new romantic feelings through her facial expressions. Her acting fits the story perfectly in emotional scenes. The chemistry between Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani adds beauty to the romantic scenes.

VJ Parvathy grabs attention with her energetic acting. Her character adds interest to some scenes. Kovai Sarala, Thambi Ramaiah, Chinni Jayanth, and Sampath Raj also do their given roles perfectly.

Cinematography is one of the notable aspects of 'Nooru Kodi Vaanavil'. The camera beautifully captures Goa's beaches, natural surroundings, and scenic spots. The visuals perfectly express the soft emotions needed for a love story. The Mumbai scenes set the background for the hero's professional life. Cinematography and art direction together give a colorful look to the film. The Goa backdrop scenes especially increase the film's beauty.

Music director Siddhu Kumar grabs attention with his songs and background score. The music in romantic scenes helps express the characters' feelings. The background score gives the right emotion during important moments. The music, cinematography, and visuals try to create a beautiful romantic movie experience.

Director Sasi creates a story around a love triangle. But the basic elements feel like something we have already seen in many films. We can easily predict some twists in this story about characters caught between love and duty. The director focused well on the characters' mindsets. He could have paid more attention to making the screenplay fast-paced and fresh.

Fans who expect Sasi's unique storytelling style from his previous films might feel disappointed in some places. The film has good actors, music, and visuals for a beautiful love story. But a strong screenplay with unexpected twists would have made it much better.

'Nooru Kodi Vaanavil' focuses on love, emotions, and expectations in relationships. Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani's acting, Siddhu Kumar's music, and Goa's beautiful visuals are the main strengths. However, the lack of a strong screenplay to give a different experience from a regular love triangle is a major flaw.