Pinarayi Vijayan Alleges Artificial Power Crisis Created In Kerala

Pinarayi Vijayan Alleges Artificial Power Crisis

Keralam Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said the power crisis in the state being projected by the Congress-led UDF government was "artificially created". He said that there was "no basis" to claim that Keralam was facing an actual power shortage. "At the national level, there is no indication of a major power shortage or any crisis at this point. In fact, the overall situation suggests that power availability is improving. Against this backdrop, I fail to understand why the state government, particularly the Chief Minister, is claiming that Kerala is facing a severe power crisis," Vijayan said in a press conference here.

"There is no natural reason for a power shortage at this stage. Creating an impression that there is a shortage and repeatedly claiming that a crisis exists only gives rise to the suspicion that an artificial crisis is being projected,' he added. The former CM said there was a need to understand whether a narrative regarding a power crisis in the state was being pushed to "protect" the interst of private players - large corporate groups "controlling" a major share of the country's electricity generation.

Concerns Over Corporate Interests and Power Deals

"A major share of the country's electricity generation is now controlled by large private corporate groups. It needs to be examined whether this narrative of a power crisis is intended to protect the interests of these private players. There is no basis to claim that Kerala is facing an actual shortage. What we are seeing appears to be an artificially created crisis," Vijayan said. "I understand that journalists raised questions about corruption, but the Chief Minister did not answer them. There are several suspicious aspects that remain unexplained. His response gives the impression of being almost an admission of responsibility for the entire controversy," he added.

Earlier, Keralam CM VD Satheesan defended the government's power purchase deal for choosing GNA Energy over the Himachal offer. Reacting to this, Vijayan argued that GNA Energy was a digital OTC platform rather than a power generation company. He alleged that "no tender or transparent procedure" was followed in this deal.

Allegations of Irregularities and Administrative Pressure

"Despite the absence of these safeguards, pressure was created to purchase electricity. The government must explain how that pressure arose. Why should the Chief Minister personally intervene on behalf of a platform that does not generate electricity? There are serious questions about whose electricity is being supplied and which company is actually providing it. There is no clear answer to the question of whose power GNA is offering," the senior CPI(M) leader said.

He further stated that IAS officer R Rajamanickam was removed as Power Secretary after flagging irregularities and highlighting potential financial losses in the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited's (KSEB) assessment, suggesting that his transfer was linked to his refusal to yield to pressure. "If the KSEB's assessment was incorrect, the government had every right to point that out. But no such shortcomings were identified. The KSEB had submitted a letter highlighting the potential losses. Even if the government refuses to accept its contents, that letter is part of the public record. R Rajamanickam was also the Power Secretary at one point. A capable IAS officer was removed from the post. He was shifted after pointing out irregularities. The decision appears to have been that someone who refused to yield to pressure should not continue in that position. This is something anyone can understand," Vijayan said.

He alleged that Keralam Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph's official file note favouring the Himachal Pradesh power proposal contradicted the Chief Minister's claims. He further accused the latter of concealing revised tariff details while defending the GNA arrangement, which could result in an additional loss of Rs 727 crore. "Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph had recorded a note in the file favouring the Himachal Pradesh proposal. These are official file records, and they contradict the Chief Minister's statements. In October, electricity was purchased from Himachal Pradesh under a revised offer at 12.50 paise. They had also revised the terms for peak-hour supply. Under the GNA arrangement, however, its rate applies throughout the day. This could result in an additional loss of Rs 727 crore. The Chief Minister is concealing these facts and highlighting the earlier offer from Himachal Pradesh to justify the GNA arrangement. That is not acceptable," Vijayan said.

Controversy Surrounding Bar Licences

As the Centre flagged alleged irregularities in bar licences in Keralam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the controversy "bizarre". He said the law governing bar licences was not introduced by the previous LDF government. Vijayan said that the LDF government had merely continued the existing provisions governing bar licences and accused the Chief Minister of presenting facts misleadingly to shift responsibility for the current controversy.

“The controversy surrounding bar licences is bizarre. The Minister's explanation is that the current situation is the result of measures taken by the LDF government. But the law was not introduced by the LDF government. The Chief Minister has a way of presenting facts in a misleading manner to create confusion. A Gazette notification was issued during the 2011–2016 period, introducing a new category, FL-7. The rules were amended to allow lounge bars at international airports. That order also authorised the Excise Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners to grant the necessary approvals. The LDF government has made no changes to these provisions. It has only continued the rules that have been in place for a long time," the former CM added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)