Delhi High Court Grants 7-Day Custody Parole To Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui

Delhi High Court Grants Relief on Medical Grounds

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted custody parole to Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui for 7 days. He is an accused in a money laundering case. He sought interim bail on the grounds of his wife's medical condition, who is suffering from cancer.

Justice Mini Pushkarna granted 7 days' custody parole to Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui on his wife's medical grounds after verification of her medical documents. The High Court said that a police escort will be deployed at the house of Siddiqui during the period of custody parole.

Legal Arguments and ED Opposition

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui who is seeking 7 days' interim bail. The ED opposed the plea for interim bail, saying that he is a flight risk.

A senior advocate appeared for Siddiqui and submitted that the test is to be conducted on November 8 and chemotherapy is scheduled for November 10. He also referred to the order passed by the Supreme Court on his application in relation to the custody parole. It was also submitted that earlier he was granted interim bail.

Senior Advocate Zoheb Hossain had appeared for ED through video conferencing and submitted that the applicant should have approached the High Court earlier. The counsel for Siddiqui had submitted that his wife is suffering from cancer and he also submitted medical documents. It was stated that he is seeking interim bail only for 7 days.

The ED had arrested Siddiqui in a money laundering case connected with Al Falah Group. He is the chairman of Al Falah Trust. (ANI)

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