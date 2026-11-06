Ramayana: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Review Of Ranbir Kapoor's Film Goes Viral

Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, premiered on November 5 and has since received amazing reviews. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have taken to social media to shower the magnum opus with accolades.

Rashmika Mandanna tweeted,“Wishing the entire team of Ramayana the very best! May Ramayana create magic and work wonders at the box office and in everyone's hearts. Looking forward to experiencing this one!"

She went on to write a special greeting for her Animal co-star, saying, "Ranbir, lots of love, and I'm looking forward to watching you as Lord Rama." Saaaaaai, I am sending you the largest virtual hugs and tons of love! As I already stated, you are stunningly lovely as Sita. Can't wait to see you shine, love! @saipallavi. Yash sir, I have always respected and appreciated your body of work. Nimna Ravana aagi nimmanna nododikke tumba thrilled agidini, sir! @thenameisyash."

"And to @iamnamitmalhotra sir, @arrahman sir, and everyone who has put their heart and soul into this ambitious project, I wish you all the best. @niteshtiwari22 sir, bringing a narrative as timeless and wonderful as Ramayana to life is no easy task. I can only image how much love, devotion, and vision went into producing this. To the entire cast, each of you will add something unique to this lovely narrative. Wishing you the best. Rashmika said, "May all of your prayers and wishes come true."

Meanwhile, Vijay sent a heartfelt message to the cast of the mythological drama, writing,“Wishing the entire team of #Ramayana a phenomenal release and a glorious victory! I truly believe this will be another giant leap for Indian cinema, taking our stories, culture and imagination to audiences across the world and making an impact on a global scale."

Wishing the entire team of #Ramayana a phenomenal release and a glorious victory! ❤️I truly believe this will be another giant leap for Indian cinema, taking our stories, culture and imagination to audiences across the world and making an impact on a global scale.

I'm incredibly eager for the film and can't wait to see Ranbir, @Sai_Pallavi92, and @TheNameIsYash create magic on the big screen.

“I have personally been very excited about the film and cannot wait to watch Ranbir, @Sai_Pallavi92 and @TheNameIsYash create magic on the big screen," he added.

According to trade tracking service Sacnilk, Ramayana grossed Rs 64.85 crore nett at the Indian box office. The film had 25,200 shows in several languages, with the Hindi version accounting for most of its profits at Rs 47.50 crore. The Kannada and Telugu versions donated Rs 7.25 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions received Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore. The film grossed Rs 77.50 crore on its opening day in India.