Kyrgyz President Reviews Chui Region's Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov reviewed the socio-economic development of the Alamudun district in the Chui Region during a working visit on November 6, focusing on the results achieved in 2021–2026, investment projects, current challenges and future development plans, the presidential press service reported.

Industrial output in the district reached 16.25 billion soms ($185.7 million) in January-September 2026.

Investment in fixed capital totaled 3.2988 billion soms ($37.7 million) over the same period, up 63.8% year on year.

- The President was informed about several major investment projects:

- The Silk Way Shopping Center, with investments of $20 million and 2,000 jobs;

- The Manas Township, with investments of $4.2 billion;

- The Changhong Metallurgical Plant, with investments of $18 million and 500 jobs;

- The Global Hub Logistics Center, with investments of $35 million and 250 jobs.

In the social sector, 41 facilities were built or fully renovated in the district during 2024–2026: 15 schools, 7 kindergartens, 11 sports facilities, 6 medical institutions, 1 house of culture, and 1 library.

Officials also noted pressing issues, in particular the need to regulate quarry development. Granting certain areas the status of specially protected natural areas was proposed as a possible solution.

The district's priority needs, estimated at about 2 billion soms ($22.9 million, were also presented. They include paving 35 kilometers of local roads; building houses of culture in the villages of Oktyabr and Vasilyevka; and overhauling houses of culture in Lenin, Arashan, and S. Chokmorov. The district also needs wastewater treatment facilities and sewerage networks in Kara-Jygach, Mramornoye, Grozd, Vinogradnoye, and Oktyabr, as well as two bridges and a sports hall in Kara-Jygach.