Innovation Drives Quality And Opens New Horizons: Sinochem Holdings Strengthens Global Partnerships And Showcases Innovation At The 9Th CIIE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened on November 5, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Sinochem Holdings, a globally operating, diversified chemical company, is participating in the expo for the ninth consecutive year, showcasing innovations from five overseas subsidiaries and hosting a dedicated signing ceremony. Through these activities, the company continues to strengthen collaboration with global partners and pursue mutually beneficial growth.









At a dedicated signing ceremony on November 5, Sinochem Holdings signed procurement agreements with more than 30 partners from nearly 20 countries and regions, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and Mozambique. Valued at more than US$12.8 billion, the agreements cover crude oil and refined petroleum products, chemicals, advanced intelligent chemical equipment, food and agricultural products, among other categories, marking another step forward in the company's efforts to strengthen global partnerships.

Since the inaugural CIIE, Sinochem Holdings has participated in the expo and held dedicated signing events for nine consecutive years. The cumulative value of its intended procurement agreements has now exceeded US$110 billion.

Strengthening Global Partnerships and Supply Chain Resilience

At this year's CIIE, Sinochem Holdings signed cooperation agreements with leading global companies, including Saudi Aramco, PETRONAS, TotalEnergies and Chi Mei Corporation. The imports include crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural rubber, additives, plastic raw materials and other energy and chemical products, as well as chemical equipment, sesame and other food and agricultural products.

In addition to procurement agreements, five overseas subsidiaries of Sinochem Holdings-Syngenta Group, Adisseo, Bluestar Silicones, KraussMaffei and Prometeon Tyre Group-are showcasing advanced technologies and innovations to visitors in China. The five companies have also signed multiple supply agreements with Chinese customers, with a combined contract value exceeding US$1 billion.

Agricultural Innovation Supports Food Security and A dvances“Big Food” Approach

Under the theme“Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field,” Syngenta Group is showcasing the latest achievements in localizing global agricultural technologies in China.

During the expo, Syngenta Group signed cooperation agreements with Louis Dreyfus Company, Jiusan Group, Xiamen C&D Group, ABGT Group, Bohai Group and other companies, with a combined value exceeding US$800 million.

Adisseo is exhibiting under the theme“20 Years of Innovation: Growing with Sinochem.” The company is highlighting its 20-year journey as part of Sinochem Holdings, during which it has supported China's broader food security strategy through animal nutrition technologies that contribute to the production and consumption of meat, eggs and dairy products in China.

During the expo, Adisseo deepened strategic cooperation with leading agribusinesses, including Sunner Development, Lihua Foods, DaBeiNong Group, COFCO Joycome and Fengxiang Group, signing agreements with a combined value of nearly US$30 million.

Advancing Industrial Transformation Through Materials Innovation

Bluestar Silicones is showcasing new solutions across four themed zones: Future Computing, Embodied Intelligence, Future Mobility and Better Living. Through immersive, hands-on experiences, visitors can discover the potential of advanced materials and their applications in emerging industries.

Bluestar Silicones has reached preliminary understandings regarding potential agreements with key downstream customers, including MILUX and Hebei Orient Shundar Window, with an estimated total value of nearly US$130 million. These prospective partnerships would deepen cooperation in specialty fluids, new energy and green building materials.

KraussMaffei is presenting innovations in three areas: advanced automotive molding, cross-industry applications, and green and intelligent manufacturing.

During the expo, KraussMaffei signed two agreements with HOREN Group and Zhejiang Zhiying Petrochemical Technology Co., Ltd., with a combined value of US$134 million. Through advanced equipment technologies, the collaborations aim to support the development of petrochemical and advanced materials industries and foster a more integrated industrial ecosystem.

Driving Efficiency Through Tyre Innovation

Prometeon Tyre Group is exhibiting at the CIIE with a 200-square-meter booth and has held a launch event for its new 02 Series tyres. Guests included Dakar Rally champion Martin Macík Jr., who joined partners and distributor representatives to discuss innovation in commercial vehicle tyres.

Company:Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr.Zheng

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: 0312-5565587

City:Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province, China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at