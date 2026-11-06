Azerion Publishes The Notice Of Its Extraordinary General Meeting Of 18 December 2026 Regarding The Appointment Of New Members To The Management And Supervisory Boards

Amsterdam, 6 November 2026 – Azerion Group N.V. has today published the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2026 (EGM), which will be held on 18 December 2026. The notice, agenda and accompanying explanatory notes have been published on our website

The EGM covers the following key items:



The adoption of the updated Remuneration Policy 2026 for a new four-year cycle, in line with statutory requirements.

Appointment of Sebastiaan Moesman as Co-CEO and member of the Management Board (following our press release of 3th of June 2026). Supervisory Board Appointment of Ms. Emma Ödqvist and Mr. Atilla Aytekin, as proposed by the Supervisory Board.



Additional information on the resolutions for voting is available in the Notice of the EGM.

Further information regarding the registration and attendance of the EGM, as well as instructions and deadlines on how to vote and submit questions, can be found on our website

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high-quality environment, utilising our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in 29 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

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Investor Relations

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Azerion N.V. Press Release Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2026