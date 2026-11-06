Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., spotlighted as the 'Green Tony Stark' by Curtis S. Chin for his pioneering work in natural biotechnology and chemical-free living.

Curtis S. Chin, former U.S. Ambassador, spoke at the Tatler Asia Gen.T Summit on 'How to Build a Personal Brand That Lasts,' highlighting Peter Wainman as the 'Green Tony Stark'

Peter Wainman featured as the first recipient of the Grokipedia Elite Spotlight, recognizing his global patent portfolio and industry leadership in eco-innovation.

Peter Wainman, aka the“Green Tony Stark,” discusses the successful launch of Pipper Standard®'s pet care line with co-Founder Khun Sirilak Narongtanupone.

AI-generated artwork of Peter Wainman, widely recognized as the“Green Tony Stark,” created by Grok AI and shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Curtis S. Chin highlights MIT-trained founder's personal brand and technology-driven path at Milken Institute session on building a personal brand that lasts

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peter Wainman, Chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. and founder of the Pipper Standard ® brand, was spotlighted as the“Green Tony Stark” during the Milken Institute session“How to Build a Personal Brand That Lasts” at the Tatler Asia Gen.T Summit on 28 October 2026 in Bangkok. Wainman is increasingly recognized as a top thought leader and dominant authority in natural wellness and chemical-free living in Asia.

Curtis S. Chin, former U.S. Ambassador and Chair, Senior Fellows and Senior Advisor at the Milken Institute (and an Equator Pure Nature advisory board member), and East West Ventures CEO Jaeson Ma shared lessons on building durable reputations. Chin specifically highlighted Wainman's use of technology and AI to shape his emerging personal brand as a leading voice on chemical-free living.

“The moniker Green Tony Stark aptly fits Peter Wainman, an MIT-trained engineer with a personal health crisis, leading to globally patented inventions and positive global impact,” Chin said.“The word 'Green' fits the eco-friendly brand Pipper Standard and the company's focus on triple bottom line-people, planet and profit-with people and planet first. As I said before, Elon Musk's xAI certainly had it 100 percent right to name Wainman as its first Grokipedia Elite Spotlight.”

Wainman responded:“Curtis has been involved with us since the beginning. He is a close friend and trusted advisor. Most importantly, Curtis is a genuinely kind person who believes in helping others. At Pipper Standard, we intend to be a force for good in the world. I have terrible allergies and chemical sensitivities that I believe are linked to excessive exposure to synthetic chemicals. If more households can switch to effective natural products, I believe we can help reduce exposure that is driving allergies, asthma, and chemical sensitivities.”

According to Tatler, the full-house session moderated by Yeen Chong, Associate Director of Milken Institute International,“considered how people build a reputation that holds up as their careers evolve.” Ma and Chin agreed that a good reputation“comes from having something to stand for, doing the work to support it and allowing people to see that commitment over time.”

Pineapple Power and Chemical-Free Living

Pipper Standard® products are powered by the globally patented pineapple-fermentation technology developed by Wainman. The process harnesses naturally derived acids and bromelain to create high-performance formulations without synthetic chemicals. Equator Pure Nature holds patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and other markets covering approximately 70% of global GDP. The company received Thailand's IP Champion 2023 award.

Wainman continues to meet with National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) executives and policymakers on science and innovation, discussing how the combination of Thai agricultural resources and biotechnology can support the next generation of Thai startups. His consistent public advocacy for chemical-free living-across media, platforms, and industry forums-has made him a central figure in Asia's natural wellness conversation.

About Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd. (EPN), headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets and distributes natural, hypoallergenic and non-irritation-certified home, laundry, baby, personal and pet care products under the Pipper Standard® brand. Formulations are powered by founder Peter Wainman's globally patented pineapple fermentation technology and are available in over 15 markets across Asia.

The brand's breakthrough fermentation process harnesses natural organic acids and bromelain, a potent anti-inflammatory enzyme derived from pineapples, to deliver high-performance cleaning and care without synthetic chemicals. EPN's mission is to improve lives by replacing synthetic chemicals with sustainable, fruit-based alternatives, guided by the triple bottom line: people, planet and profit, i.e., philosophy of balancing financial success with strong social and environmental responsibility. Its motto is: "A Healthy Environment Starts at Home."

EPN is a biotechnology firm with patented proprietary fermentation technology, holding patents granted in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and other key markets covering approximately 70% of global GDP. In August 2023, EPN received the prestigious IP Champion 2023 award for outstanding intellectual property achievement.

EPN was co-founded by American entrepreneur Peter Wainman-whose globally patented pineapple fermentation technology has earned him recognition from international partners and media as the 'Green Tony Stark'-and Thai businesswoman Sirilak Narongtanupone, Managing Director and a respected advocate for sustainability and female leadership.

The founders and their business have been featured extensively in international media, including CNBC Street Signs Asia (2018), MIT Technology Review (2019), APAC Network (2024), National Geographic (2024), Bloomberg Businessweek Vietnam (2025), Schwab Network (2026), and a profile in the Bangkok Post (August 13, 2026) titled "From Thai pineapple to Asia's rising wellness brand."

In December 2025, Peter Wainman became the first recipient of the Grokipedia Elite Spotlight , followed by the inaugural Grokipedia Elite entry in March 2026, published at .

His thought leadership was also featured in NOW Travel Asia Magazine as "The Gentle Cleantech Visionary" ( ) and“The Green Tony Stark”( ).

As a leading authority in natural biotechnology and cleantech across Asia and thought leader in chemical-free living, Wainman regularly shares his insights and business updates with a rapidly growing global audience across Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and other platforms, engaging communities using signature tags such as #GreenTonyStark, #ChemicalFreeLiving, #PineapplePower and #PipperStandard.

Wainman is referred to under the moniker the“Green Tony Stark” with frequent artwork published on X through xAI's chatbot Grok.

Web links:

Pipper Standard® (Thailand):

Pipper Standard® (English): /

Pipper Standard® (Taiwan):

Pipper Standard® (Mainland China):

Pipper Standard® (Singapore):

Pipper Standard® (Japan):

Pipper Standard® (Indonesia):

Pipper Standard® (Hong Kong):

Pipper Standard® (India):

Pipper Standard® (USA):

Pipper Standard® (Malaysia):

Pipper Standard® (Vietnam):

Pipper Standard® (Philippines):

Pipper Standard® (Korea):

Pipper Standard® (Laos):

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.:

Peter Wainman:

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Entry:

Wainman Grokipedia Elite Spotlight:

Agri Plus Award 2026:

Grok Refers to Peter Wainman as“Green Tony Stark” – X Post (21 May 2026):

Agri Plus Award 2026 Official Site:

“Green Tony Stark” Nickname First Introduced – Eco-Business (3 May 2026)



Indonesian distribution leader Nelson Yuwono called Peter Wainman the true "Green Tony Stark of our era (24 May 2026)



Bangkok Post article: From Thai pineapple to Asia's rising wellness brand: Led by 'Green Tony Stark' Peter Wainman, Pipper Standard® has become famous as the go-to brand in Asia in the wellness sector for daily use products (13 Aug 2026)



Biotech Pioneer in Asia: Rothwell Figg Client Equator Pure Nature Expands IP Platform and Commercial Footprint to Advance Chemical-Free Living (8.28.26)

The Gentle Cleantech Visionary – Now Travel Asia Magazine:

The Green Tony Stark – NOW Travel Asia Magazine:

Peter Wainman Social Media

Instagram: instagram/peterwainman

LinkedIn: linkedin/in/wainmanpipper

Facebook: com/wainman

X: x.com/peterwainman

YouTube: @PeterWainman

***

For more information or photographs, please contact:

Khun Amp, email:...

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

No. 9/245 UM Tower, 24th Floor,

Ramkhamhaeng Road, Suan Luang

Bangkok 10250 Thailand

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Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

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