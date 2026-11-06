From Daily Drinking To Global Impact: South Florida Entrepreneur Sean Shea Finds Purpose Through The Bucket Ministry

The Weight of Water Documentary

New documentary: The Weight of Water spotlights global clean water crisis and the power of philanthropy to transform lives ahead of National Philanthropy Day

- Sean Shea

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As November brings renewed attention to philanthropy and the power of giving back, South Florida entrepreneur Sean Shea is helping raise awareness for a global humanitarian mission bringing clean drinking water and hope to underserved communities in Africa.

Shea, founder of technology marketing company: ViB, and board member and volunteer with The Bucket Ministry, recently attended a screening of The Weight of Water, a new documentary chronicling the nonprofit's work in Kibera, Kenya, one of Africa's largest informal settlements. The film explores the extraordinary challenges, faith and perseverance behind an effort to provide families with access to clean, safe drinking water.

The October 23 screening in Greenville, Texas, was followed by The Bucket Ministry's Case for Kawangware fundraiser on October 24 at Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas, where Shea addressed attendees about his personal journey from struggling with alcohol to finding renewed purpose through faith, family and service.

Having traveled to Kenya eight times with The Bucket Ministry, Shea has witnessed firsthand the impact that access to clean water can have on families and entire communities.

"Giving back has become one of the most meaningful parts of my life," said Shea. "My journey through recovery changed the way I look at success and what really matters. When you visit these communities, meet the families and see how something as simple as clean drinking water can change their lives, it stays with you. It's a privilege to be part of this mission."

The Bucket Ministry provides long-lasting water filtration systems to families without reliable access to safe drinking water while sharing the hope of the Gospel through local ministry partnerships and ongoing community outreach.

Its latest initiative focuses on Kawangware, Kenya, a densely populated community with an estimated 700,000 residents, many of whom face significant challenges accessing clean drinking water. A donation of just $50 can help provide a family with a long-lasting water filter and ongoing support.

The documentary The Weight of Water brings greater visibility to the organization's mission, telling the story of its work in Kibera and the people whose lives have been affected by the clean water initiative. The film also explores the personal sacrifices, leadership challenges and faith behind the humanitarian effort.

For Shea, philanthropy extends beyond his international mission work. In South Florida, he has spent years supporting the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, regularly volunteering to help provide meals and assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness.

His commitment to service reflects a personal philosophy that has become central to his life: service over self.

"Success in business is rewarding, but being able to use what you've been given to help someone else is a different kind of fulfillment," Shea said. "Whether it's serving a meal to someone experiencing homelessness here at home or helping a family in Kenya access clean water, we all have the ability to make a difference."

With National Philanthropy Day observed November 15, Shea hopes his story and the documentary will encourage others to consider how they can contribute their time, resources and talents to causes that matter.

To learn more about The Weight of Water, visit .

To support The Bucket Ministry's Kawangware campaign, visit kawangware-campaign

About The Bucket Ministry

The Bucket Ministry is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to sharing God's love through the gift of clean, safe drinking water. The organization works in underserved communities around the world, providing long-lasting water filtration systems, education and ongoing support through local ministry partnerships.

Its mission combines access to clean drinking water with Christian discipleship and community engagement, helping families improve their health and quality of life while sharing the hope of the Gospel. Learn more at .

About ViB

Founded in 2015 by Sean Shea, ViB is a West Palm Beach, Florida-based B2B demand generation and marketing company that helps technology businesses connect with qualified prospects and accelerate customer acquisition. Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ViB works with technology companies to create meaningful connections with business decision-makers through its community-driven marketing solutions. Learn more at .

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Cindy Metzler

Omm Media

+1 561-271-1389

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The Weight of Water Documentary

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From Daily Drinking to Global Impact: South Florida Entrepreneur Sean Shea Finds Purpose Through The Bucket Ministry News Provided By Omm Media November 06, 2026, 06:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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