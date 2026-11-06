J'khand Road Accident: President Murmu Expresses Grief, Extends Condolences To Bereaved Families

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed grief over the loss of seven lives in a road accident in Jharkhand's Khunti district and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“The news of the deaths in the road accident that occurred in Khunti district of Jharkhand is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured in this accident,” President Murmu posted on X.

The accident occurred in Karra village of Khunti district around 10 p.m. on Thursday near the Jone-Ludru turn on the Karra-Torpa main road. A scooter had met with an accident, following which local residents gathered along the roadside to help the rider.

During this time, an 18-wheeler trailer truck, reportedly speeding from the Torpa side, allegedly ran over the people who had gathered at the spot.

Six people died on the spot, while a 12-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Khunti Sadar Hospital. A young girl was also injured in the accident.

Anger erupted among villagers in Khunti district on Friday morning following the accident.

Enraged residents blocked the main road near the Karra railway crossing by burning tyres, bringing vehicular movement in the area to a complete halt.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the trailer truck driver allegedly responsible for the accident, government jobs for the families of the deceased and adequate compensation for the victims' kin.

The protesters claimed that poor visibility and the condition of the road at the Jone-Ludru turn significantly increase the risk of accidents. They also alleged that despite the stretch being accident-prone, heavy vehicles frequently pass through the area at high speeds.

The villagers demanded stronger road safety measures at the accident-prone stretch to prevent such incidents in the future.

Following information about the road blockade, police and administrative officials reached the spot and held talks with the demonstrators in an effort to restore normalcy. Authorities assured the protesters that all possible assistance and compensation would be provided to the affected families in accordance with government provisions.

Additional police personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure amid rising tensions.