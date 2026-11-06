A Dubai Staycation With Beach Days At JBR And Italian Brunch At Prego's

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Dubai, UAE - Guests at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights can pack a beach bag and leave the car behind. The hotel's complimentary return shuttle takes guests to The Beach, JBR, for a swim in the Gulf or a stroll along the waterfront. Back in Barsha Heights, the next stop is Prego's, where chefs prepare fresh pizza and pasta at the live stations of La Dolce Vita Brunch.

At Prego's, guests can share a pizza straight from the oven, choose their pasta at the counter or explore the sushi, salads, and desserts. Live entertainment accompanies the meal, while younger guests can help themselves at the children's buffet.

Brunch packages start at AED 295 per person. With the advance booking offer, two guests can enjoy the soft beverage package for AED 295 in total. Brunch is booked separately from the stay. The offer is subject to availability and terms and conditions.

For guests making a staycation of it, the hotel offers 537 rooms, suites and apartments. Breakfast at Channels includes Arabic favourites, Connexions serves coffee in the lobby, and Bodylines Health Club offers a pool, gym, sauna and steam room.

Booking telephone number: +971 4 435 0352

Booking website:

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Barsha Heights is a 537-room five-star city hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, affiliated with Radisson Blu, part of Radisson Hotel Group. Located in Barsha Heights, the hotel offers spacious rooms and suites, five restaurants and bars, 16 meeting and event spaces, a spa and fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, and a Kids' Club for business travelers, leisure guests, families, and extended-stay visitors.

Read more about the hotel on the hotel Website

For more information, please contact:

Carine Harb

Cluster Director of PR & Communication

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RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,460 hotels in operation and under development in +95 countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters, with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson, brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, with more than 20 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group's portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

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ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers meaningful and memorable experiences in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to detail and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make an unforgettable difference by anticipating travelers' needs through carefully curated touchpoints. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art'otel Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson, brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Blu on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | X | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok