The Manufacturing Foundation Behind Aimoga And LUXEED: How Chery's Capabilities Support Two Global Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 21, LUXEED, Chery's intelligent luxury brand, made its global debut with two flagship models. During the same period, AiMOGA, Chery's embodied AI brand, announced that cumulative global commercial deliveries of its robots had surpassed 3,000 units, with operations spanning more than 60 countries and regions. AiMOGA also opened global pre-orders for MOBO, its first home companion robot.

Although operating in different sectors, the two brands draw on the manufacturing expertise, engineering capabilities and global resources developed by Chery Group. Their progress illustrates how Chery is applying its established automotive capabilities to new areas of intelligent technology, from luxury mobility to robotics.

As Chery's intelligent luxury brand, LUXEED draws on the Group's global manufacturing network and R&D capabilities, applying automotive-grade engineering and quality-control standards across vehicle development and production.

Its development incorporates Chery's accumulated expertise in intelligent manufacturing and Vehicle Motion Control (VMC) systems. These capabilities support the engineering and production of LUXEED's two flagship models: the luxury MPV LLounge and performance SUV Stormax.

From manufacturing processes and vehicle validation to motion control and safety engineering, Chery's established automotive capabilities provide a foundation for LUXEED to deliver consistent product quality as it expands into international markets.









Chery's manufacturing capabilities also provide an important foundation for AiMOGA's commercial growth. Since entering the market, AiMOGA has recorded more than 3,000 cumulative global robot deliveries, with business operations established across more than 60 countries and regions.

This progress is supported by Chery's experience in automotive manufacturing, quality management and global supply-chain operations. By adapting established industrial processes and production expertise to robotics, AiMOGA can draw on capabilities developed through years of vehicle manufacturing.

According to Chery, AiMOGA achieves 100% supply-chain reuse with its automotive business and shares 70% of its R&D technologies. These figures illustrate the extent of the technological and industrial overlap between the two businesses, creating opportunities to apply proven automotive capabilities to the development and production of robots.









From LUXEED's intelligent luxury vehicles to AiMOGA's embodied AI products, Chery is extending its manufacturing and engineering expertise into different areas of intelligent technology.

The two brands have distinct products, users and market opportunities, but benefit from a common industrial foundation: automotive engineering experience, established manufacturing processes, supply-chain resources and global operational capabilities.

As both brands pursue international growth, this foundation provides Chery with a platform to develop and deliver intelligent products across an expanding range of markets and applications.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

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