Backed By Chery's Global NEV Ecosystem, LUXEED Delivers Multi-Scenario Intelligent Luxury Mobility
As Chery Group's strategic global brand for smart luxury, LUXEED anchors its product experience around three core pillars: Extreme Driving Pleasure, Beyond-Class Enjoyment, and Ultimate Intelligence. Guided by its brand philosophy of "Intelligent Redefinition of Luxury and Driving Pleasure," LUXEED aims to redefine luxury mobility standards for high-net-worth individuals worldwide. Complementing this mobility ecosystem, Chery's embodied intelligence brand, AiMOGA, recently launched its first home companion robot, MOBO, which has officially opened for global pre-orders.
To address diverse mobility scenarios, LUXEED's twin flagships offer distinct luxury solutions. The LLounge embodies the spirit of "FLY HIGH," featuring second-row zero-gravity seats, an ultra-quiet executive cabin, and a class-leading minimum turning radius of 5.35 meters-transforming executive travel, family trips, and long-distance journeys into a mobile executive lounge. Meanwhile, the Stormax stands for "FLY FAST," delivering 0–100 km/h acceleration in 3.8 seconds, a top speed of 251 km/h, a dedicated BOOST mode, and precision dynamic handling, tailored for coastal drives and cross-city touring.
Leveraging Chery Group's proprietary new energy architecture, LUXEED models are specially tuned for diverse global operating environments-easily managing extreme heat and sandstorms in the Gulf Region as well as heavy rainfall and high humidity in Southeast Asia. Designed for global high-net-worth professionals, LUXEED delivers a full-scenario smart luxury mobility experience combining reliable performance, premium comfort, and seamless ecosystem synergy.
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LUXEED International
Ms. Wu Yi
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