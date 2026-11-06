Delhi Police Bust Counterfeit Currency Network Arrest Two With Fake Notes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted an alleged counterfeit currency supply network with the arrest of two men from Bihar and recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.65 lakh from their possession, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Kumar Jha (36) and Satish Kumar (20), both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, were apprehended during a raid at Neelam Guest House in the Paharganj area, opposite New Delhi Railway Station.

According to police, the operation was carried out on November 5 after Sub-Inspector S.N. Ojha, in charge of Police Post Sangatrashan, received specific information about two persons allegedly involved in the supply and circulation of counterfeit Indian currency in the area.

Acting on the input, a police team was constituted under Ojha's leadership, with the supervision of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Paharganj and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the subdivision.

The team raided the guest house and apprehended the two suspects. A search led to the recovery of counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 2,65,100 from their possession.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were subsequently called to examine the recovered notes. A case was registered at Paharganj police station vide FIR No. 437/26 under Sections 179, 180 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation was initiated.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had travelled to Delhi to sell counterfeit currency and were looking for prospective buyers.

Police said the two had planned to sell counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in genuine currency. However, they had not finalised any deal or found a customer before the police apprehended them.

The accused also allegedly disclosed that the counterfeit currency had been supplied to them by another person identified as 'S'.

Police are investigating the alleged supplier's role and attempting to identify other members of the network.

Of the total recovery, Rs 2,45,100 was seized from Jha, comprising four counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, 1,000 notes of Rs 200 denomination, 351 notes of Rs 100 denomination and 160 notes of Rs 50 denomination.

The remaining Rs 20,000, comprising 100 counterfeit notes of Rs 200 denomination, was recovered from Satish Kumar.

Police said Jha was previously involved in a counterfeit currency case registered in 2023 at the Patparganj Industrial Area police station in Delhi. The case, registered under Sections 489B, 489C and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, pertained to counterfeit currency.

Both accused have been arrested, medically examined and produced before the court.

Police said further investigation was underway to trace the source of the counterfeit notes, identify the alleged supplier and uncover the wider network involved in their supply and circulation.