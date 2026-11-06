Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Trisha Grace Y S Anil Reddy's Daughter's Wedding Reception - Watch Viral Video

Chennai witnessed another buzz-heavy evening as Tamil Nadu's CM and actor Vijay walked into a high-profile wedding reception alongside actress Trisha Krishnan. Social media exploded instantly. Video clips of their entry began circulating across platforms within minutes.

Leela Palace hosted the grand event for newlyweds Shreya and Ujjwal. The guest list was packed. Politicians, corporate bosses, and cinema stars filled the hall.

Joint Entry and High-Profile Guests

Vijay and Trisha arrived together to congratulate the bride and groom. Vijay's mother, Shobha Chandrashekhar, walked right alongside them into the hall.

Dressed in a brown suit and white shirt, Vijay stepped in beside Trisha, who wore a blush-pink saree. Cameras caught every moment of the rumoured couple. Clips online show Vijay posing with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-a cousin of host Y.S. Anil Reddy.

Industrialist Gautam Adani and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao also joined the party. Their presence shows the heavy cross-industry reach of the gathering.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, along with his wife Shailima, attended the wedding ceremony of YS Anil's daughter in Chennai, alongside YSRCP Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay.

(Video: BRS)

- ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2026

Viral Video and Digital Media Coverage

Footage from Y S Anil Reddy's daughter's reception swept social media within hours. It caught fire online. Users rapidly shared clips of the high-profile guests greeting each other at the venue.

Neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the viral clips. The video shows their joint entry with Shobha Chandrashekhar and Vijay chatting with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Timeline of Public Outings in 2026

2026 has seen the pair make recurring joint public appearances.

In March 2026, Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son together.

Three months later, in September 2026, they flew to the United Kingdom to support actor Ajith Kumar at a motorsport event. Media attention followed them everywhere. Trisha was also seen at the Independence Day celebrations, sitting right beside Vijay's parents.

Legal Background and On-Screen Partnership

Personal legal matters shadowed the early months of 2026. Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed a divorce petition in February 2026 at the Chengalpattu Family Court.

Sangeetha officially withdrew the petition six months later in August 2026. The matter ended there.

Unverified relationship rumours continue to flood digital space-though neither actor has confirmed a romantic connection. They remain close friends.

20 years-that is how long their famous on-screen partnership has lasted. The duo starred together in hits like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and the 2023 action film Leo.