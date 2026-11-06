10 Grams Gold Vs 1 Kg Silver: Where Should You Invest This Dhanteras For Better Returns?

With Dhanteras falling on November 6, many Indian households are gearing up to buy gold and silver as part of the festive tradition. However, with both precious metals witnessing significant price movements, buyers and investors may be wondering which one could offer better returns over the next few years.

Should you buy 10 grams of gold or 1 kg of silver? Market experts have shared their price expectations for both metals over one, three and five years, offering investors some perspective on their potential performance.

Gold Vs Silver: What Could Prices Look Like In The Coming Years?

Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst – Commodities and Currencies at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, maintains a positive outlook for both metals over the medium and long term. However, she expects silver to remain more volatile than gold.

According to her estimates, gold could reach Rs 1.75 lakh per 10 grams by November 2027, Rs 2.15 lakh by November 2029 and Rs 2.60 lakh by November 2031. Silver, meanwhile, could rise to Rs 2.60 lakh per kg in one year, Rs 3.10 lakh in three years and Rs 3.50 lakh in five years.

NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities and CRM at Ventura, also expects both precious metals to appreciate over the long term, although his projections differ.

He sees gold reaching Rs 1.75 lakh per 10 grams by November 2027. However, his estimate for November 2029 is lower at Rs 1.65 lakh, before the metal potentially rises to Rs 2 lakh by November 2031.

For silver, Ramaswamy expects prices to reach Rs 2.50 lakh per kg in one year, Rs 2.25 lakh in three years and Rs 4 lakh in five years. His outlook suggests that both metals could offer opportunities, but their price movements may not follow a straight upward path.

What Should Investors Buy This Dhanteras 2026?

Ultimately, the choice between gold and silver comes down to an individual's financial objectives, risk tolerance and time frame,” he added.

The buying of dhanteras should be kept apart from the investment choices also. Coins and bars are a different ownership experience than jewelry that is purchased for personal use and comes with fees and other costs. Investors looking to gain market exposure without holding actual metals may want to look at gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) after weighing the costs and hazards.