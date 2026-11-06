Woman Gifts Iphones To All Female Employees In UAE, Housekeeping Staff Member Breaks Down In Tears (WATCH)

A heartwarming workplace gesture by a Kerala-born businesswoman in the UAE has taken social media by storm after she gifted brand-new iPhones to all her female employees. The surprise left several women visibly emotional, with one particularly touching moment involving a housekeeping staff member bringing viewers to tears. The video has crossed 2 million views on Instagram, attracting widespread attention and appreciation.

The woman behind the gesture is Haseena Nishad, the managing director of a UAE-based company. In the viral video shared on her Instagram account, she is seen organising a surprise for her female employees by inviting them into a conference room.

The women are asked to take their seats, unaware of what awaits them. As they pull out their chairs, they discover neatly wrapped gift boxes placed underneath the tables. Each box contains a brand-new iPhone Duo, leaving the employees surprised and delighted.

The women quickly begin opening their presents, with their reactions capturing the excitement and happiness of the unexpected gifts.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Haseena Nishad (@haseena_nishad)

However, one moment in the video has particularly touched viewers. A female housekeeping staff member is seen serving sharbat to Nishad when she, too, receives an iPhone Duo. Overwhelmed by the unexpected present, the staff member hugs Nishad tightly and breaks down in tears while sitting beside her.

Sharing the video, Nishad explained that her gesture was driven by her desire to see women succeed and fulfil their ambitions.

"I know every woman carries her own dreams, responsibilities, and challenges. My wish is to see each of you grow stronger, become more confident, and achieve everything you dream of," she wrote.

She further added, "Nothing makes me prouder than seeing another woman grow, succeed, and shine. When one woman rises, she gives another woman the courage to rise too."

The video has received considerable attention, with social media users appreciating Nishad for including the housekeeping staff member in the celebration rather than limiting the gifts to office employees.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the company has surprised its workforce with expensive presents. An earlier video, dated September 24, also showed a similar gifting gesture. In that clip, Nishad's husband, Nishad Hussain, who owns the company, was seen presenting wrapped gift boxes containing iPhones to team members.

Both videos have drawn positive reactions online, with viewers praising the couple's approach to employee appreciation.

The latest video has also highlighted how a thoughtful workplace gesture can make employees feel valued, regardless of their position or role within an organisation. For many viewers, the housekeeping staff member's emotional reaction became the most memorable part of the surprise.