Hamilton Wants Ferrari Talks Ahead Of Brazilian GP After Leclerc Battle

MENAFN - IANS) Sao Paulo, Nov 6 (IANS) Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton wants face-to-face talks with teammate Charles Leclerc at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix after an intra-team battle in Mexico cost the team what he believed was a 1-2 finish.

Hamilton started on pole for the Mexico City Grand Prix but lost his place after an opening-lap battle with Leclerc, who was handed a time penalty for cutting the track, while Hamilton lost his place to Max Verstappen on the grid.

Speaking ahead of the Brazilian GP, Hamilton stated that team talks with Leclerc were due to take place as his teammate flew back home due to the birth of his first child and Team Principal Fred Vasseur went to Europe at the factory.

"The energy in the team is really great. I think they've been doing an amazing job. We've really done a great job in these last few races, scored more points than anybody," Hamilton said, as quoted by F1.

"I think we really levelled up, I would say particularly over the last four races with some changes we've implemented and our execution has been so much better, which is what we've been working towards.

"I'm so happy to see that. Of course, we should have easily had a 1-2 last race, and so we've got to work to make sure that (it) never happens again. Ultimately, I 100% know my responsibility for the team; that's never wavered and never will."

Although Hamilton wasn't pleased with the situation, Hamilton said that the battle was better to have when the championship was already lost. "I don't think everything is going to get squashed and sorted out in one meeting, but it is important," added Hamilton.

"What we build now will put us in the right position for next year. In some ways, I'm glad we had that experience. Of course, I'd rather we won and had a 1-2, but from that you can learn, and we can only really get stronger," he said.

Hamilton will be starting his 400th Grand Prix in Brazil, making him the second driver after Fernando Alonso to feature in 400 races.

Hamilton had called for "serious talks" with Ferrari after the Mexico City incident. "I don't really have anything to say about the scenario with Charles. I think you can see what happened and the reason we lost the win. In the drivers' briefing, we discussed that as soon as you go off at Turn 1, you have to give the position back, or else... Last year I got a 10-second penalty for that same move that he did. Ultimately, it was that that lost us the win today. And I, yeah, I think we have to have some serious talks behind the scenes for sure," Hamilton had said, as quoted by F1.