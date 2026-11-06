'There're No Easy Fixtures In Premier League, You Cannot Switch Off For A Moment': Xabi Alonso

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has stressed the demanding nature of the Premier League, saying there are no easy fixtures in the competition and teams cannot afford to lose focus even for a moment, as the quality across the league can punish any lapse in concentration.

Chelsea have made a strong start to the 2026-27 Premier League season, sitting fourth in the standings with 16 points from nine matches. Speaking in an interview shared by JioStar, Alonso reflected on the challenges of managing in England's top-flight competition.

“The Premier League is a really demanding competition, for sure. I knew about it before joining Chelsea, but once you experience it, you see the level of all the teams and all the players and how challenging each game is. There are no easy fixtures in this league. Every week you face a different test, whether it is a team fighting for the title or one fighting to stay up. That makes us demand a lot from ourselves and prepare for each game with full focus. You cannot switch off for a moment, because the quality across the league will punish you,” Alonso said.

The Chelsea manager also acknowledged his team's defensive issues and insisted that improving their defensive record remains a priority, adding that several goals conceded this season have resulted from individual mistakes rather than opposition teams breaking through their defensive structure.

“There isn't just one reason behind our defence conceding a lot of goals, but for sure it's one area we are determined to do better in, and I think we will. We are in that process and developing, but we need to compete and know that conceding fewer goals is a must,” he said.

“We need to be more compact as a unit, win our duels, and make better decisions in the final third. The players know this, and they are taking responsibility. Defending is not just about the back four. It starts from the front, with how we press and how we track back,” he added.

Alonso also identified Palmer as a central attacking midfielder, explaining that the England international is most effective when operating between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines.

“For me, the best position for Cole Palmer is that of a central attacking midfielder. When Cole gets the ball behind the forwards and in front of the last line of defence, he's able to play the last pass, to have the last dribble, to score goals, and to make the runs. Between the lines is where he hurts teams the most,” Alonso said.