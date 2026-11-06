Kyiv Almost Entirely Without Power: Report

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 6 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Kyiv has been left almost entirely without electricity, plunging the Ukrainian capital into darkness, according to Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform on Thursday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Emergency and unscheduled power cuts are in effect in some districts on the city's right bank, the news agency reported on its Telegram channel.

Ukrinform published video footage showing residential neighbourhoods across the capital, which appeared to be without electricity.

Traffic lights were still operating in only a few places, while lights remained on in some apartments.

Earlier on Thursday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the stable operation of the city's essential services was "in serious doubt".

On Nov 4, Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of Ukraine's Energy Industry Research Centre, said Kyiv's own power-generation capacity had been destroyed and could not be fully restored.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI