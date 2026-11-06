Canada To Allocate $1.8B For Drone Procurement
The funding is included in the draft federal budget submitted to Parliament.
The 2026 budget proposes allocating CAD 2.3 billion to the Department of National Defence over five years to accelerate the development, procurement and deployment of uncrewed systems and counter-drone capabilities.Read also: New support program helps farmers with demining and production recovery
As Ukrinform previously reported, several agreements on joint drone production and the exchange of advanced combat experience were signed during Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada in September.
Canada pledged to send Ukraine one-third of all combat drones manufactured on its territory.
Photo: Unsplash
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