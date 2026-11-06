Ukraine To Propose Expanding Oleshky Evacuation Experience To Other Occupied Territories In Talks With U.S. And Russia Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with TSN, Ukrinform reports.

The president said that Lubinets and Arakhamia would raise the issue at the White House, although he was unsure how the American and Russian sides would respond. He added that Ukraine was sharing information with the United States about areas where further evacuations could be carried out, particularly in temporarily occupied territories where residents were facing severe hardships and remained trapped.

Zelensky meets King Felipe VI of Spain

The head of state added that he had previously asked Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Commander of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi to identify potential areas for further evacuations of people from temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Melania Trump was expected to bring together representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the White House.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine