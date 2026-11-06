Zelensky Outlines Main Topics Of Negotiations Between Teams In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with TSN. Excerpts from the interview were published on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"It is important that all the representatives involved in security guarantees are present at the meeting in Brussels – the EU, NATO, and the Americans," the president said.

He noted that progress had already been made during the negotiations.

"It is important that everything is clear on paper. That there is an understanding of what the outcome will be. If Russia starts again, what will be done, by whom, with what means, and when? The answers should be clear first and foremost to us, Ukrainians. It is important for our society to know this," he said.

Meloni urges EU to agree on representative for Ukraine peace talks

Zelensky added that discussions in Brussels were taking place on several levels, with the goal to "produce answers to the questions that may arise during the discussions in the Emirates on November 10–11."

As Ukrinform previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with U.S. presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner ahead of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Retired Bundeswehr Major General Reinhard Wolsky, chairman of the Berlin Security Conference, told Ukrinform that prospects for peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi were not particularly promising, as Russia was currently not interested in negotiations and instead wanted to continue offensive operations against Ukraine.

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